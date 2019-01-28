Tambuwal is seeking re-election under the umbrella of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 2 governorship election.

He gave the assurance while addressing party loyalists on Sunday at rallies in Kebbe and Shagari Local Government Areas of the state.

He stated that his administration had implemented laudable progammes and laid the foundation for infrastructural and human development in the state.

We will concentrate more on the completion of projects we started on education and health sectors in order to facilitate public benefits, before embarking on new ones.

Moreover, I want to assure you that our government will focus more on improvement in education, security, agriculture and health sectors, if re-elected Tambuwal said.

He said that his administration improved water supply and provided electricity and support to orphans and other vulnerable groups in the state, adding that he would do more.

In his address, a former Governor of the State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, commended the people for their support to the PDP and assured them that the partys victory would be of great benefit to the entire state.

Bafarawa called on party faithful to mobilise more support for all PDP candidates in the country to enable them deliver on the good programmes they promised.

On his part, Alhaji Abdussamad Dasuki, member representing Tambuwal/Kebbe in the House of Representatives, expressed hope that PDP would record victory more than before in the history of democracy in the state.

With the current support of our party in Sokoto state, we are fully confident that PDP will record the highest victory ever in the history of democracy in the state, the lawmaker said.

Dasuki thanked the people of his constituency for the continued support accorded to him and PDP-led government in the state, while assuring them on more progress ahead.

Former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Muktari Shagari, called on the people to vote for all PDP candidates in the country.

We have experience candidates, who will never take the country backward as recorded in the past three and half years of All Progressive Congress (APC)-led government in all areas of development.

As such, I urged you to vote APC out to prevent continuation of the countrys current challenges of insecurity, corruption, hunger, he said.