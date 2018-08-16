Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gov. Tambuwal orders compulsory retirement of 2 Permanent Secretaries

Tambuwal Gov. orders compulsory retirement of 2 Permanent Secretaries

Mr Abubakar Shekara, the Director General, Media and Public Affairs to the governor disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Sokoto.

  • Published:
The Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal has explained why he left the All Progressives Congress (APC). play

Tambuwal said more bodies had been recovered after 32 people were buried after the attack by gunmen.

(World Stage Group)

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has ordered the compulsory retirement of two Permanent Secretaries from the state civil service.

Mr Abubakar Shekara, the Director General, Media and Public Affairs to the governor disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Sokoto.

Shekara said the affected permanent secretaries are Alhaji Suleiman Fulani and Aminu Dikko.

Similarly, the statement said state government has also relieved Mr Salisu Madawaki from his position as Commandant of the Sokoto State Special Marshals.

The statement added that Tambuwal expressed appreciation for the services rendered to the state by the affected officials and wished them the best in their future endeavors.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 #EndSARS 9 things you need to know about 'new' SARSbullet
3 #EndSARS IGP overhauls SARS hours after Osinbajo’s orderbullet

Related Articles

Secondus PDP vows to resist any attempt by APC to rig elections
Akpabio Sule Lamido speaks on how APC made Senator dump PDP
Eid-el Kabir FRSC to cover 45 corridors to curb accident – Oyeyemi
Cholera More deaths recorded in Kano as govt officials keep mum
In Sokoto Ex-PDP Chairman defects to APC with 10,000 supporters in Tambuwal
Saraki Oshiomhole is an ignorant behaving like a rain-beaten chicken - Senate President
Gumbari PDP will “capture” North-West geopolitical zone in 2019 – Party Secretary
Tambuwal Sokoto Governor says he's under pressure to run against sick Buhari
APC Vs PDP 7 Biggest political transfers of the 2017/2018 window
APC Saraki is a bad example to Nigerians, says ruling party.

Local

Snake Trade Gombe exports over 400 snakes to Britain every month – Official
Offa Robbery: Court threatens IGP Ibrahim Idris with arrest
Offa Robbery Court threatens to arrest IGP Ibrahim Idris
The Nigerian Police Force has secretly arraigned Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe in court.
Samuel Ogundipe Police say Premium Times journalist stole classified documents
DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal
Afunanya DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal