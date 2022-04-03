Tambuwal didn't divert N198bn, Sokoto govt reacts to allegation

Some online mediums had reported that an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) interim report had indicted Tambuwal's government in connection to the diversion of the said money.

Reacting to the development, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Tambuwal, Muhammad Bello, urged Nigerians to disregard the report.

In a statement he issued on Saturday April 2, 2022, Bello maintained that the report was a hatched job initiated by those who felt threatened by his boss' presidential ambition.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reckless and provoking reports by some online new media about alleged diversion of N189 Billion by the Sokoto State Government.”

“The reports cited a so-called EFCC interim report on Sokoto State. These media reports are false in all material particulars and should be completely disregarded.

“We alert the public that these media reports are products of orchestrated efforts by political hacks to taint the reputation of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who is a frontline aspirant for 2023 PDP Presidential ticket."

The Special Adviser noted that Sokoto is reputed for transparent budgeting and open governance, adding that the state was rated number one in Nigeria by World Bank in terms of fiscal transparency.

He said, “The Government of Sokoto State has established deserved reputation as the champion of budget transparency, fiscal responsibility, and open governance. We have subscribed to the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

“It is noteworthy that in December 2020, the World Bank rated the Sokoto State as number one state in Nigeria in fiscal transparency as a recognition of Governor Tambuwal’s unflinching commitment to the implementation of the States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) and for efforts to champion budgetary transparency in Nigeria. For this commitment, Sokoto State has received up to $34.1million as special grant from the World Bank.

“Governor Tambuwal in pursuit of fiscal responsibility and anti-corruption in management of public finance in Sokoto State has created the Sokoto State Bureau of Public Procurement and Private Partnership and Fiscal Responsibility Commission to review and investigate all public expenditure.

“The agencies are independent agencies established by law. To further strengthen vertical and horizontal agencies of accountability in the state, Governor Tambuwal has signed law granting the Offices of Auditor General in the state and local government councils in Sokoto State operational independence to investigate all records of public expenditure in Sokoto State.

“Nigerians know Governor Tambuwal as a champion of due process and fiscal probity, who as the Speaker of the House of Representative received a clean bill of health from all anti-corruption agencies. He has been an inspiration for his commitment to prudent and honest management of public finance.

“He has continued to run an open government in Sokoto State. In line with his high standard of probity and open government, Governor Tambuwal invites any person who cares to look into the records of the state and to request the report of the Sokoto State Bureau of Public Procurement and Private Partnership on all public expenditures in Sokoto State.”