Tambuwal said in a message to the inauguration of the State Executive Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said hate speech and fake news are becoming very divisive forces in the society.

“This has since become a threat in our Democratic system, as such we should always discourage the spread of all news that will distract our peace and unity in the country.

“Getting closer to the 2019 general election, journalist have to adhere by the code of conduct and the ethics of the profession,” he added

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Bello Goronyo.

Tambuwal pledged more support to working journalists in the state, to enable them discharge their responsibilities more professionally.

“Sokoto state government and NUJ are always partners in progress and will continue to work together to encourage the peace and unity the state is known for,” he added.

In his address, the state NUJ Chairman, Malam Isa Shuni, thanked journalists in the state for giving him another mandate, and pledged not to disappoint.

“We will direct our attention this time around to establishing NUJ cooperative society, as a way of generating revenue to the union and of empower our members.”

NAN reports that other officials of the state NUJ are; Musa Ubandawaki, Abubakar Imam and Tukur Arkilla as Vice Chairman, Secretary and Assistant Secretary respectively.

Others are; Dalhatu Abdullahi, Abubakar Isa and Aliyu Yabo, as Treasurer, Financial Secretary and Auditor respectively.