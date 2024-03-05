ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tallen celebrates Obasanjo at 87, praises him as Nigeria's unwavering voice

News Agency Of Nigeria

She added that Obasanjo’s love for the nation was evident in his firm commitment to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Recommended articles

This is contained in her congratulatory message to the former president on Tuesday in Abuja, on the occasion of his 87th birthday. Tallen, who served as the minister of state, science and technology, under Obasanjo, said the former president’s love for the nation was evident in his firm commitment to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

She lauded the former president for his unrelenting, immeasurable and patriotic service to the country and humanity generally, noting that it had contributed to the country’s growth in the last 50 years. According to her, I am delighted to celebrate with you on attaining the milestone.

"You have remained a true leader who engineered numerous positive transformations and left behind a sound economic foundation for Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You remain an immutable oracular voice in the affairs of the country.”

Tallen who was also a former deputy governor of Plateau, also said that Obasanjo’s contributions to the peace and unity of the country would be indelibly printed on the sands of time.

She noted that Nigeria recorded unquantifiable economic reforms during the Obasanjo-led administration, because he revolutionised banking, science and technology, as well as the communication sectors.

According to her, he did this through banking consolidation, pension reforms and the telecoms industry revolution by leveraging on the Global System for Mobile Telecommunications (GSM).

"Congratulations to you on your 87th birthday, and for a life of outstanding accomplishments and great personal fulfillment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You have served the nation at the highest levels with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication.

"Nigeria has benefited immensely from your leadership at various times as key infrastructure and economic reforms were the hallmarks of your administration.

"You fought in the Nigerian Civil War to keep Nigeria one, and till date, you, like no other, kept on striving to ensure the peace and unity of our nation.”

She appealed to the former president to continue to give himself to the service of the nation through his immutable voice, which had become a national oracle. She thanked God for Obasanjo’s life and prayed that the Almighty continued to bless him with robust health and provide for him always.

She also prayed for guidance, protection, long life and strength for the former president to enable him keep serving Nigeria, Africa, humanity and the world at large.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

Customs cautions against scam, says no recruitment at the moment

Customs cautions against scam, says no recruitment at the moment

Tallen celebrates Obasanjo at 87, praises him as Nigeria's unwavering voice

Tallen celebrates Obasanjo at 87, praises him as Nigeria's unwavering voice

Kano Police take measures to curb food hoarding, ensure market supply

Kano Police take measures to curb food hoarding, ensure market supply

Governor Alia denies receiving ₦44 billion from FG, slams allegations

Governor Alia denies receiving ₦44 billion from FG, slams allegations

He sold Nigeria's future  -  Gov Mutfwang blames economic hardship on Buhari

He sold Nigeria's future  -  Gov Mutfwang blames economic hardship on Buhari

Katsina Governor's wife secures foreign scholarships for 50 indigenes

Katsina Governor's wife secures foreign scholarships for 50 indigenes

Pay our 4 months salaries in 2 weeks else we shut down - NASU urges Tinubu

Pay our 4 months salaries in 2 weeks else we shut down - NASU urges Tinubu

More than 60 countries will conduct elections in 2024

More than 60 countries will conduct elections in 2024

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NLC protest over fuel price hike in Abuja on May 18, 2016.

NLC protest to go as planned as FG’s last-minute push to prevent it fails

The former Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal,

Babachir says the shoe he bought for ₦78k 3 years ago now costs ₦1.3m

Former World Boxing Federation Champion, Bashiru Lawrence Ali, aka Bash Ali [Boomplay]

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

Hafsat Abubakar Bakari [Arise News]

Senate confirms Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director, NFIU