Tallen celebrates Obasanjo at 87, praises him as Nigeria's unwavering voice

This is contained in her congratulatory message to the former president on Tuesday in Abuja, on the occasion of his 87th birthday. Tallen, who served as the minister of state, science and technology, under Obasanjo, said the former president’s love for the nation was evident in his firm commitment to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

She lauded the former president for his unrelenting, immeasurable and patriotic service to the country and humanity generally, noting that it had contributed to the country’s growth in the last 50 years. According to her, I am delighted to celebrate with you on attaining the milestone.

"You have remained a true leader who engineered numerous positive transformations and left behind a sound economic foundation for Nigeria.

"You remain an immutable oracular voice in the affairs of the country.”

Tallen who was also a former deputy governor of Plateau, also said that Obasanjo’s contributions to the peace and unity of the country would be indelibly printed on the sands of time.

She noted that Nigeria recorded unquantifiable economic reforms during the Obasanjo-led administration, because he revolutionised banking, science and technology, as well as the communication sectors.

According to her, he did this through banking consolidation, pension reforms and the telecoms industry revolution by leveraging on the Global System for Mobile Telecommunications (GSM).

"Congratulations to you on your 87th birthday, and for a life of outstanding accomplishments and great personal fulfillment.

"You have served the nation at the highest levels with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication.

"Nigeria has benefited immensely from your leadership at various times as key infrastructure and economic reforms were the hallmarks of your administration.

"You fought in the Nigerian Civil War to keep Nigeria one, and till date, you, like no other, kept on striving to ensure the peace and unity of our nation.”

She appealed to the former president to continue to give himself to the service of the nation through his immutable voice, which had become a national oracle. She thanked God for Obasanjo’s life and prayed that the Almighty continued to bless him with robust health and provide for him always.