Wife of President, Aisha Buhari has charged security agencies to find a lasting solution to banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Aisha made the call on Saturday, June 1, 2019, while distributing relief materials to over 25,000 victims of attacks in Katsina state.

The president’s wife also called on Nigerians to speak the truth on whatever is going wrong in the country.

She said, “the security agents should either assist to take action or allow the situation continue until bandits finish killing our people”.

“We are not supposed to be here giving rice, milk and others items to victims of an incident during Ramadan period. We should not keep quiet while things are happening, thinking that if something happens, today it will not happen tomorrow.

“What happened today will happen tomorrow, it will also happen next tomorrow if we are silent. It is compulsory to speak the truth, it is not proper for us to give highest number of votes during the general election and allow bandits continue killing people and keep quiet. We must speak on whatever is going wrong in the country.”

The first lady said wives of the former governors of Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom contributed to the donations victims of attack in Katsina state.

Recall that Aisha recently criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s Social Investment Programme, (SIP),

She said the N500 billion project, which includes the N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfers, National Home-Grown School Feeding, and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programmes (GEEP) failed to cater for the poor in the north.