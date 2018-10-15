Pulse.ng logo
Takai: Police invite Kano governorship candidate over murder

Police invite Kano governorship candidate, Takai, for questioning over murder allegation

The candidate is being invited to answer questions over the brutal murder of a passer-by by one of his supporters.

  • Published:
Takai: Police invite Kano governorship candidate over murder play

Sagir Takai

(Daily Nigerian Hausa)

The Kano State Police Command has invited Sagir Takai, a gubernatorial candidate, to answer questions over the alleged murder of a 70-year-old man in the state.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Magaji Majiya, disclosed that the victim was brutally stabbed when Takai was travelling with his supporters on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

He disclosed that the candidate, contesting in the 2019 governorship election on the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), had travelled with armed supporters despite having official police escorts.

He said, "On Saturday, Takai and his supporters were travelling in a convoy when they arrived Ahmadu Bello Way roundabout.

"Someone in the convoy wielding a long knife descended on the 70-year-old passer-by and stabbed him on the head, inflicting grievous hurt on the man.

"The political allies of Takai informed the police command that Takai would be returning to Kano through Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday and requested for police escort, an application that was granted by CP Rabiu Yusuf.

"To our surprise, despite the policemen assigned to the entourage of the PDP candidate, we discovered that among them were persons that were armed with dangerous weapons which they continued to display flagrantly until the unfortunate incident occurred at Ahmadu Bello Way roundabout."

Takai is expected to report to the the command on Monday, October 15, with Majiya warning that the Police will not tolerate any act of violence in the upcoming elections.

