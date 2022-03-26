Synod urges Christians to participate actively in 2023 general elections

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the fourth synod of the Diocese held at St. Luke Anglican Church, Igboegunrin in Ilaje Council area of Ondo State on Saturday.

The communique was signed by the Bishop of the Diocese, Right Reverend Fredrick Olugbemi; and Diocesan Clerical Secretary, Ven. Philip Abe.

It also noted that the level of distrust among ethnic nationalities was hampering national development and unity of the country.

“Christians are encouraged to participate in democratic processes such as voting to enthrone good governance in Nigeria. It is the civic responsibility of all Nigerians, including Christians to register for voting.

“The Synod advocates that all people regardless of cultures, religion and ethnic affiliations should live in peace in line with the vision of our founding fathers.

“Synod implores the government to ensure fairness and equity towards all ethnic nationalities to secure their confidence in one indivisible nation,” the Communique read.

The communique noted with great concern, the lack of electricity supply to Ilaje Local Government for about 15 years which has crippled the social and economic activities in the area.

It urged government at all levels to intervene urgently to restore electricity supply to the area to improve the standard of living of the people.

The communique lamented the state of insecurity in the country, noting that the people could no longer go about freely in pursuit of their livelihood due to incidences of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and cult killings.