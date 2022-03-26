RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Synod urges Christians to participate actively in 2023 general elections

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ilaje Diocese of the Anglican Communion has urged Christians to participate actively in the 2023 general elections.

Synod urges Christians to participate actively in 2023 general elections. [Arise News]
Synod urges Christians to participate actively in 2023 general elections. [Arise News]

The church noted that the apathy of Christians to democratic activities called for concern.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the fourth synod of the Diocese held at St. Luke Anglican Church, Igboegunrin in Ilaje Council area of Ondo State on Saturday.

The communique was signed by the Bishop of the Diocese, Right Reverend Fredrick Olugbemi; and Diocesan Clerical Secretary, Ven. Philip Abe.

It also noted that the level of distrust among ethnic nationalities was hampering national development and unity of the country.

“Christians are encouraged to participate in democratic processes such as voting to enthrone good governance in Nigeria. It is the civic responsibility of all Nigerians, including Christians to register for voting.

“The Synod advocates that all people regardless of cultures, religion and ethnic affiliations should live in peace in line with the vision of our founding fathers.

“Synod implores the government to ensure fairness and equity towards all ethnic nationalities to secure their confidence in one indivisible nation,” the Communique read.

The communique noted with great concern, the lack of electricity supply to Ilaje Local Government for about 15 years which has crippled the social and economic activities in the area.

It urged government at all levels to intervene urgently to restore electricity supply to the area to improve the standard of living of the people.

The communique lamented the state of insecurity in the country, noting that the people could no longer go about freely in pursuit of their livelihood due to incidences of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and cult killings.

It urged government at all levels to rise up to their primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Improvised device explodes in Kaduna, injures 2 persons

Improvised device explodes in Kaduna, injures 2 persons

Synod urges Christians to participate actively in 2023 general elections

Synod urges Christians to participate actively in 2023 general elections

APC convention: Delegates express mixed feelings over organisation

APC convention: Delegates express mixed feelings over organisation

Police recover vehicle with arms and ammunition in Lagos

Police recover vehicle with arms and ammunition in Lagos

Report policemen on duty with mufti – Lagos Police Commissioner

Report policemen on duty with mufti – Lagos Police Commissioner

Supporters of Presidential aspirants take over APC Convention arena

Supporters of Presidential aspirants take over APC Convention arena

UNIBEN flies flag at half mast to mourn Alele-Williams

UNIBEN flies flag at half mast to mourn Alele-Williams

Ekiti gets additional JAMB CBT centres

Ekiti gets additional JAMB CBT centres

Ukraine war: FG expresses readiness to meet EU energy needs

Ukraine war: FG expresses readiness to meet EU energy needs

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages