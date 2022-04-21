RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

S*x scandal: OAU is not foot-dragging

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has debunked what it called ‘rumours making the rounds in some quarters’, that it is foot-dragging in sanctioning a professor, who was alleged to have sexually assaulted a female student in his office.

OAU - Obafemi Awolowo University Main gate (The Nation)
OAU - Obafemi Awolowo University Main gate (The Nation)

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, and made available to pressmen on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.

Recommended articles

Olarewaju revealed that in the unwholesome incident that happened on March 18, 2022, Boluwatife Bababunmi of the Department of Linguistics and African Languages, wrote a petition to the University Management against a Professor of Yoruba Incantations and Stylistics, Prof Joseph Opefeyitimi, of the same department, on the 21st of March, 2022.

He added that for the avoidance of doubt, the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University has never shielded and will not shield any staff or student found to have committed any sexual misdemeanor.

According to him, previous cases of this nature have not evaded the disciplinary hammer of the University administration.

“Procedurally, after the receipt of the formal complaints, the first step was that the departmental committee sat on the matter and, after a thorough investigation, Prof Opefeyitimi was found prima facie liable.

“Second stage was at the Faculty level and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Prof Niyi Okunoye, referred the matter to the anti-sexual harassment committee of the University.

“The Committee, which also sat and clinically deliberated on this same matter, recommended appropriate disciplinary actions against Prof Ayo Opefeyitimi to the University Management.

“Of course, the University administration would have to present its recommendations to the Governing Council which has the final say on the matter, considering the status of the staff involved,” he explained.

He assured the general public that the present University Management does not condone sexual rascality of any form, and under any guise against any member of the University community from anybody.

“We also pledged to continue to protect our students, particularly the female ones, against any sexual predator, no matter how highly placed.

“As a mark of its zero-tolerance for sexual harassment, the present University Management has summarily dismissed three lecturers, who had committed similar sexual offences.

“The first lecturer to be dismissed was from the Department of Management and Accounting, while the second one was from the Department of English Language.

“The third one, who was given his letter of dismissal last month, was teaching in the department of International Relations,” the PRO emphasised.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9mobile equip 100 Teachers in Kano with Innovative Teaching Skills

9mobile equip 100 Teachers in Kano with Innovative Teaching Skills

Gov. Bagudu approves N1.7bn for road construction

Gov. Bagudu approves N1.7bn for road construction

S*x scandal: OAU is not foot-dragging

S*x scandal: OAU is not foot-dragging

Nigerian Envoy woos foreign investors at World Bee Conference

Nigerian Envoy woos foreign investors at World Bee Conference

Guber race: Katsina Deputy governor resigns as agric. commissioner

Guber race: Katsina Deputy governor resigns as agric. commissioner

Rescued women laud military for renewed onslaught on Boko Haram

Rescued women laud military for renewed onslaught on Boko Haram

Presidency explains why Buhari pardoned Dariye, Nyame

Presidency explains why Buhari pardoned Dariye, Nyame

2023 presidency: We've not settled for any mode of primary - APC

2023 presidency: We've not settled for any mode of primary - APC

Zamfara govt sends 97 clerics to Saudi Arabia to pray against banditry

Zamfara govt sends 97 clerics to Saudi Arabia to pray against banditry

Trending

Police arrest business woman, Ovaioza over investment scams

Ovaioza

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving

FRSC warns motorists against use of Google map while driving. [kanyidaily]

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]