Suswam secures N500m bail in illegal arms possession suit

A former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, has secured a N500 million bail after he was arraigned before a court in Abuja on Friday, July 6, 2018.

Suswam was arraigned by the office of the attorney-general of the federation on three counts charges bordering on illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.

The former governor pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

The court granted him bail in the sum of N500m.

Suswam, who was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) two weeks ago before his arraignment.

In 2017, the DSS had picked Suswam up after allegedly discovering firearms in his cars.

DSS arrests former Governor over Benue killings

Gabriel Suswam was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) in connection to the insecurity issues that have enveloped the state this year.

According to a report by Channels Television, Suswam was arrested after incumbent, Governor Samuel Ortom, allegedly wrote a petition to the the DSS. A source who's reportedly close to the governor said that Ortom accused Suswam of allegedly planning to make the state ungovernable.

Arms found in Suswam's company

In a statement by DSS agent, Tony Opuiyo, in 2017, the secret police said incriminating items were discovered in cars parked at Suswam's Dunes Investment and Global Properties Ltd in Abuja.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that on 24th February, 2017, between 2100 hours and 0242 hours, the service executed a search warrant, at the property of Dunes Investment and Global Properties Ltd, located at No 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama-Abuja,.

“The operation was informed by intelligence that some incriminating items were stashed in the boots of cars parked at the property, particularly a Mercedes Benz S550 (BWR 135AH), and Masarati 4.7 (BWR 207 AJ), which were subsequently confiscated.

“Consequently, on 25th February, 2017, about 1000hours, in the presence of two (2) private security officers employed by Dunes Investment, the cars were searched and the following items were recovered,” the statement read.