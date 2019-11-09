Telecom operators have warned that the suspension of petroleum products supply to border towns may cause network disruptions in some parts of the country.

As part of its effort to check smuggling in border areas, the Federal Government had earlier directed that petroleum products should not be supplied to filling stations within 20km of the borders.

However, Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), has written a letter to the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Dantata, stating the implication of the directive.

Adebayo said hub sites in Calabar area, Cross River state, would be shut down by Saturday, November 9, 2019, due to lack of diesel.

The letter reads in part, “Following the directives by the Nigeria Customs Service in a circular dated Wednesday, November 6, 2019, directing all customs zonal coordinators not to allow petroleum product to be delivered to any filling stations within 20 kilometres radius of any border area in Nigeria.

“The directive is already having huge negative impact on our members’ operations and this may be significant if the necessary agencies of government do not urgently intervene in the situation.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of border closure with neighbouring countries till January 31, 2020.