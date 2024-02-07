ADVERTISEMENT
Suspended UNICAL dean sent ₦3k to me after forced sexual act, student testifies

Ima Elijah

She recounted a disturbing incident where Ndifon allegedly forced her to perform a sexual act, followed by a transfer of ₦3000 into her account.

Prof Cyril Ndifon [PM News]
TKJ, appearing as the second prosecution witness (PW2) in the case, recounted her harrowing experience before Justice James Omotosho.

Guided by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, she narrated how she was allegedly approached by Ndifon during her Diploma 1 Programme.

According to TKJ, the encounter began innocuously enough with Ndifon contacting her after the death of his mother, a gesture seemingly meant to offer condolences. However, she claimed that the situation escalated quickly, with Ndifon allegedly making inappropriate advances during subsequent interactions.

In her testimony, TKJ detailed distressing encounters where Ndifon purportedly propositioned her for sexual acts.

She alleged that on one occasion, despite her objections and explanation that she was menstruating, Ndifon persisted, even going so far as to inquire about the duration of her menstrual cycle.

TKJ further asserted that Ndifon pressured her for nude photographs and, later, attempted to initiate sexual contact in his car.

She recounted a disturbing incident where Ndifon allegedly forced her to perform a sexual act, followed by a transfer of ₦3000 into her account under the guise of medical expenses.

The prosecution, seeking to bolster their case, tendered the bank receipt of the alleged transfer as evidence, a move initially contested by Ndifon's lawyer, Joe Agi, SAN. However, following Agi's withdrawal of objection, the receipt was admitted as an exhibit by Justice Omotosho.

This development follows Ndifon's re-arraignment on January 25, alongside Sunny Anyanwu, on charges related to sexual harassment and obstruction of justice. Anyanwu, also implicated in the case, stands accused of threatening a prosecution witness during the proceedings.

