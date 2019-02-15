The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Ambrose Alli Universities, Dr Monday Igbafen suspended for allegedly harassing female students is fighting back the management of the institution over his suspension.

Dr Igbafen, who is an associate professor of the Department of Philosophy was recently suspended after his arraignment before a disciplinary committee on allegations of sexual misconduct.

However, speaking to newsmen on Thursday, February 14, 2019, the embattled lecturer in Benin City said he the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ignacious Onimawo is victimizing him because he asks him to account for the about N5.5billion received from TETFUND and NEEDS Assessment intervention funds.

Igbafen said he fell out with the VC because of his non compromising approach to acts of impunity exhibited by the VC.

The embattled lecturer also told journalists that Prof Onimawo promoted his wife to the position of lecturer 1 from a position of a typist.

attempts to compromise me as the chairman of the union and I refused.

“That led to his desperation that to insist that I should never be chairman of ASUU for a second time.

“The university has collected more than N5.5billion for the past five years. From the TETFUND he has received more than N3.4billion while that from NEEDS Assessment is more than N1.2billion.

“The union is demanding for how he has utilized these funds. Is it a sin to demand for how he has utilised our funds?”

However, a statement released by the university and signed by the institution’s spokesperson, Edward Aihevba, said Dr. Igbafen has earlier been found culpable and indicted by an investigative panel of the University for the Offence of sexual harassment adding that the family of a female victim has threatened to report the institution to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences (ICPC) if AAU failed to bring Prof. Igbafen to book.

Contrary to Igbafen’s claim, Aihevba said the VC didn’t make his wife a lecturer.

The VC’s wife entered the university as a young lady. She got her degrees and was converted by a former administration and not her husband. She got her PhD and was made Lecturer 1.”