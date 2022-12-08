ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Suspend cash withdrawal limits immediately - Reps tell CBN

The House also summoned Emefiele to come and explain the policy to the parliament.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This decision was based on a motion of urgent public importance moved by a member of the House, Aliyu Magaji, at the plenary presided over by House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The House also summoned the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, to appear before lawmakers on Thursday, December 15, 2022, to explain the withdrawal policy and other series of policies rolled out by the apex bank recently.

Several lawmakers have raised concerns about the potentially serious adverse effects the policy may have on businesses and Nigerians who operate outside the banking system.

However, the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, is of the opinion that the policy would check crimes as funds would now be tracked through the banking system.

According to Elumelu, even though the timing might be wrong, the country stands to benefit more from the implementation of the policy.

Recall that the new CBN policy had set the total over-the-counter withdrawals per week for individuals at N100,000 and N500,000 for corporate organisations, stating that withdrawals above the limits will attract a 5 per cent processing fee for individuals and a 10 per cent fee for organisations.

The policy also pegs the third-party cheque payment over the counter at N50,000 while the maximum Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and Point of Sales (PoS) daily withdrawal are set at N20,000 and the total weekly withdrawal at N100,000.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm ready to debate from morning till night - Tinubu

I'm ready to debate from morning till night - Tinubu

Suspend cash withdrawal limits immediately - Reps tell CBN

Suspend cash withdrawal limits immediately - Reps tell CBN

Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it, says Gambari

Buhari will leave Nigeria better than he met it, says Gambari

Over 100 students apply for Uzodinma's daughter law school grant

Over 100 students apply for Uzodinma's daughter law school grant

Over 5.6m PVCs collected so far in Lagos — INEC

Over 5.6m PVCs collected so far in Lagos — INEC

Okada Ban: FCT Taskforce crushes 432 seized motorcycles

Okada Ban: FCT Taskforce crushes 432 seized motorcycles

FG saves $300m annually from ban on Barite imports – Minister

FG saves $300m annually from ban on Barite imports – Minister

PayConfidence launches to solve trust issues in trading

PayConfidence launches to solve trust issues in trading

11 companies jostle for Ajaokuta as FG pays $496m judgement settlement

11 companies jostle for Ajaokuta as FG pays $496m judgement settlement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours. [Twitter:FestusKeyamo]

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and Delta state's, Patrick Okowa. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds