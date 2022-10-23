RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Suspects arrested for alleged supply of SIM packs, drugs to bandits in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara Government’s Anti-Thuggery Standing Committee said it has arrested three suspects for allegedly supplying Sim Packs, drugs, illegal substances and sexual enhancers to bandits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Zamfara Government had recently established Anti-Thuggery Standing Committee to complement security agencies in the fight against activities of political thuggery and other criminal collaborators in the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Bello Bakyasuwa, disclosed this on Sunday while handing over the suspects to security agencies in Gusau.

“You know after establishing this committee with representatives from security agencies by Gov. Bello Matawalle, we were given mandates to fight against thuggery activities and other related crimes in the state,” he noted

“On Saturday, during a night patrol around 12 midnight, we intercepted a vehicle along Gusau-Magami road from which we recovered 100 new Sim packs, Kurkura substances, snuff, sexual enhancers and drugs,” Bakyasuwa said.

You know, the state government has banned night movement in the areas the vehicle was heading to.

“One of our duties is to ensure total compliance with government’s directives in that regard,” he explained.

According to him, “On Saturday evening, we also arrested three young men for attacking celebrants at an event in Tudun Wada area of Gusau metropolis.”

“Hoodlums in Gusau metropolis now adopt a new strategy of phone snatching at ceremonies.

“After receiving a report of similar act in Tudun Wada area, we were able to arrest three suspects and recovered many handsets from them.

“Other suspect are now at large but our men have been working to arrest them,” he added.

