Suspected killers of Gen. Alkali remanded in prison

The Plateau Police Command on Monday arraigned 19 suspects at a Jos High Court in connection with the disappearance and death of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd).

Arraigning the suspects before Justice Daniel Longji of State High Court 5, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Emmanuel Achoba, applied for an expiate motion for the accused to be remanded in Prison custody, which the Judge promptly granted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the suspects were accused of killing the retired army officer, who was declared missing on Sept. 3., while traveling from Abuja to Bauchi.

On Sept. 29, his car and other personal effects were found at a pond in Dura-Du community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

On Oct. 30, his body was found in an abandoned Well at Guchwet in Shen village of Jos South Local Government Area, and was buried by the military on Nov. 3 in Abuja.

NAN reports that the accused persons pleaded not guilty, when Longji read the two-count charges – criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide – levelled against them.

The prosecuting counsel, however, applied for a date for hearing to enable him present witnesses before the Court, and urged it to remand the accused persons in prison custody.

Mr Gyang Zi, the defence counsel, did not object to the prayer of the prosecuting counsel, but told the court that he was denied access to his clients by the Police, after several efforts.

The Presiding Judge, Longji, while ruling on the application, ordered that the accused be remanded in Jos Prison, and adjourned the case to Dec. 10 for hearing.

“The accused persons are hereby remanded in Prison custody and the case adjourned to Dec. 10 for hearing,” he declared.