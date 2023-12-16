ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Suspected killer of NDLEA operative, 59 others arrested in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander attributed the arrest of the 59 other suspects to the efforts of a joint operation, involving the Police, Army, Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies.

Suspected killer of NDLEA operative, 59 others arrested in Sokoto [Guardian]
Suspected killer of NDLEA operative, 59 others arrested in Sokoto [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Muhammad Iro, disclosed that the suspect, whose identity was not given, was earlier arrested in January at Bagarawa Village in Bodinga Local Government Area.

“In the process, the suspect alerted villagers who assisted him to escape arrest, leading to an attack on our personnel and the brutal killing of one of them,” he said.

Iro expressed frustration at the lack of community support for the agency and emphasised the need for the public to be aware of its responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A drug dealer, who is destroying your children’s future, and instead of assisting us in effecting his arrest, you came out to attack us.

“However, after forcibly releasing him, you go ahead to kill one of our officers,” the commander said.

He said the arrested suspect had been on the wanted list of both the NDLEA and Nigerian Police.

Iro gave assurance that the suspect would face the full force of the law and that investigations would be conducted to identify his accomplices.

“We are committed to ensuring that the suspect faces the full force of the law, including those responsible for the brutal killing of our officer,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commander attributed the arrest of the 59 other suspects to the efforts of a joint operation, involving the Police, Army, Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies in the state.

“This operation aligns with Gov. Ahmed Aliyu’s commitment to reversing the security situation in the state.

“We have made significant strides, arresting 54 males and five females at various drug joints in the Sokoto metropolis,” Iro said.

According to him, the suspects will undergo an investigation to identify dealers for prosecution, and users for counselling and those not involved in drug activities will be warned against frequenting such locations.

He underscored the severity of the drug abuse menace and its connection with security challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iro said that the operation would continue to rid society of crime and raise public awareness about its dangers.

“We believe that by addressing drug abuse, we can significantly reduce criminal activities and social vices in society.

“Our commitment to combating drug merchants and users remains sacrosanct as we work towards a society free from drug-related crimes,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslim society marks 100th anniversary with inauguration of ₦200m mosque in Abuja

Muslim society marks 100th anniversary with inauguration of ₦200m mosque in Abuja

NDLEA wants to provide sustainable alternative livelihood for drug dealers

NDLEA wants to provide sustainable alternative livelihood for drug dealers

I was exhausted - Akpabio opens up on alleged collapse during birthday event

I was exhausted - Akpabio opens up on alleged collapse during birthday event

My return to APC not about governorship ambition - Tinubu's Power Minister

My return to APC not about governorship ambition - Tinubu's Power Minister

Abaribe mourns Ezeife, sues for calm over Supreme Court's decision on Nnamdi Kanu

Abaribe mourns Ezeife, sues for calm over Supreme Court's decision on Nnamdi Kanu

Don’t abuse IPPIS exemption, Rep tells varsities, other tertiary institutions

Don’t abuse IPPIS exemption, Rep tells varsities, other tertiary institutions

Honest declaration will end extortion in ports — NAGAFF president

Honest declaration will end extortion in ports — NAGAFF president

Suspected killer of NDLEA operative, 59 others arrested in Sokoto

Suspected killer of NDLEA operative, 59 others arrested in Sokoto

Remaining abducted FUDMA female students regain freedom

Remaining abducted FUDMA female students regain freedom

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betta Edu received Bishop David Oyedepo's blessing to become a minister. [Punch]

Betta Edu says Bishop Oyedepo prayed for her to become minister at Shiloh 2022

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Nigeria’s manpower sufficient for economic, national development - Tinubu

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Niger Government pledges support for NDLEA on drug free society

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Accidental bombing of civilians won't happen again - CDS assures Nigerians