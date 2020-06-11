The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that those killed included Mr Nicholas Ofodile, proprietor of the popular Chuks Supermarket in Lokoja, and a commercial taxi driver.

Ofodile was driving towards Abuja in his Lexus Jeep car with registration number Kogi LKJ 658 PU when he was shot dead by the suspected kidnappers between Aseni -Etegi communities near Gegu town.

Also, the second victim, a commercial taxi driver, was also killed behind the wheel of his vehicle while conveying passengers to Abuja.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP William Aya, confirmed the incident.

He said that the actual number and identity of those kidnapped were unknown as many vehicles were involved.

Aya, however, said that police have started combing the bush with the aim of rescuing the kidnapped victims.

He said that the kidnappers struck twice at two different spots on the road between 6:40a.m. and 8:a.m.

Also commenting on the incident, Mr Emmanuel Abe, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said his men were at the scenes to assist the victims.

He said that the corpse of Ofodile was taken to the mortuary of Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, while that of the second victim was handed over to his relations.

He said that eight vehicles, including a luxury bus, were flagged down by the suspected kidnappers.

According to him, all the vehicles were heading to Lokoja when the incident occurred.

He said five of the vehicles were in police custody at Gegu, while the commercial Volkswagen station wagon was handed over to the relations of the driver who died in the incident .