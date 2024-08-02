ADVERTISEMENT
Suspected gunmen attack military checkpoint in Ebonyi

The attack was carried out by suspected gunmen in the area, who operated with motorcycles.

Suspected gunmen attack military checkpoint in Ebonyi [Punch]
DSP Joshua Ukandu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Ukandu said the attack occurred in the early hours of Friday in the area.

According to him, the information reaching us from Owutu Police Division reveals that some hoodlums attacked a military checkpoint on Friday morning.

“It is not yet certain if there were casualties. The attack was carried out by suspected gunmen in the area, who operated with motorcycles,” he added.

