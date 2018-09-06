Suspected cultists behead Police sergeant in Jos

news

The headless body of Unana Ishaya, a sergeant of the Nigeria Police Force, was found around New Township Stadium along Zaria road, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, Tyopev Terna, the discovery of the officer's body was reported by a captain in the army when the corpse was found on Saturday, September 1, 2018. The mobile police officer had reportedly left base to buy something to eat and failed to return.

He said, "A captain in the army, Joel Olanrewaju, reported at the Laranto Police Division, that headless body of one sergeant Unana Ishaya, from Mopo 56 attached to STF sector 1, Zaria Road was found.

"That the sergeant left the base on the 1st of September in the evening to go and buy suya (roasted meat) and did not return. The corpse has been deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital. Investigation is ongoing."

According to a report by Premium Times, residents believe the killing of the officer may have been perpetrated by suspected cultists.