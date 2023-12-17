Suspected bandits kill 4 farmers, abduct 8 others in Katsina State
One of the farmers who managed to escape received gunshot wounds, said police.
Police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the attack on Sunday in Katsina.
He said the farmers were harvesting their crops when the assailants struck.
One of the farmers who managed to escape received gunshot wounds, he added.
“The suspected bandits attacked the farmers, opened fire on them thereby killing four and injuring one; they also abducted eight others,’’ Aliyu said.
