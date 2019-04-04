Abiodun was killed early on Thursday, April 4, 2019 shortly after he returned from a bank to withdraw money meant for the church, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Sahara Reporters.

"The man had just returned from one of the new generation banks where he had gone to withdraw some funds, which we learnt was probably meant for retirees. The money was about N500,000. He was shot in the thigh.

"I think the armed robbers attacked him, collected the money, before they escaped from the premises. By the time we came out of the building, there were blood stains everywhere on the floor. It's a very sad thing," the eyewitness said.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, has confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigation has commenced.