One Kenechukwu Eze, who was arrested by police operatives in connection to the murder of the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Udenu branch, Enugu, Emmanuel Agundu has explained why his gang members killed him.

According to Punch, on August 15, 2018, Agundu was reportedly shot by unidentified gunmen at Obollo-Afor in the Udenu Local Government Area but he survived the attack.

Two weeks after, the lawyer was reportedly trailed to Uru-Uwani Edem in the Nsukka Local Government Area around 2pm and shot dead.

Explaining why the lawyer was killed, Eze, a member of a five-man gang of Internet fraudsters based in Morocco, who was arrested on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, confessed that Agundu was killed because he withheld their N18m Internet fraud proceeds.

He said; “I didn’t know the lawyer in person, but one of our members brought him to join us in the business. His job was to supply a bank account to pay the money we realised into.

“So, we paid a total of N18m into the account he supplied and when we asked him to provide the money, he rebuffed us. Instead of making the money available for us to share according to our agreed formula, he started threatening to report the matter to security agents. That was why we decided to end it once and for all.

“I was arrested because of the death of that lawyer that we did a fraudulent transaction together. He spent N18m and was killed because of that. The person, who shot him, is already in prison. We were five in number; Emmanuel Ebonyi, one Valentine and his younger brother, Agundu and I.

“It was an online business ,but the barrister supplied the account that we paid into. We paid a total of N18m into his account and he kept all the money.”

Eze was paraded alongside 18 other suspects arrested for different offences at the state police headquarters.

Speaking while parading he suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe said Eze’s arrest was part of the command’s efforts to rid the state of criminals.