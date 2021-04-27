Survivors of Benue IDPs camp attack block road as Gov Ortom's visits.

Survivors of the attack blocked the Makurdi –Lafia Road on Tuesday to protest the attack when Gov. Ortom visited.

The governor said attacks in Benue were becoming unacceptable as more than 70 persons were killed in Guma, Makurdi and Gwer West Local Government Areas of the state in the last two weeks.

“You have all seen what is happening within the last two weeks. We have lost over 70 people in Guma, Makurdi and Gwer West alone, in addition to what you have seen here.

“Many are in the hospital apart from the seven that were killed.

“I want to say that our patience is being overstretched in spite of our preaching of the rule of law and due process. You can see that the people are fed up,’’ he said.

Ortom urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address security issues in the currently with renewed vigour.

He also called on other governors to rise and impress on the president then need to address the nation on incessant security challenges.

“This (attack) is not acceptable; this cannot continue.

“My colleagues, the governors must rise and impress on the president to call a national security summit.