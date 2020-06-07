President Muhammadu Buhari has warned bandits to surrender their weapons or face violent and disgraceful ends.

The president issued the warning in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

In the statement, the president also commiserated with Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State over the loss of lives and properties in the state as a result of bandits activities.

The statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari has assured people and government of Katsina State of renewed efforts, and review of operations, to improve the security of lives and property in the state, and other parts of the country.

“The President, in a meeting with Governor Aminu Bello Masari, at the State House on Thursday night, said bandits, who have committed crimes against innocent citizens in the state, and across the country, will not be spared.

“The President said more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina and Kaduna States will be undertaken”.

“President Buhari commiserated with Gov Masari over the loss of lives from attacks by bandits, which include District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino, and APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani Duburawa”.