Lalong in a statement on Wednesday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Macham, said the judgement was an affirmation of the people’s mandate.

The governor said that the news of the Supreme Court verdict did not come as a surprise.

He said that the President had massive support during the 2019 election from Nigerians of diverse backgrounds.

He congratulated Buhari over the validation of his election victory by the Supreme Court.

Lalong assured the President of the unflinching support and loyalty of the people of Plateau as he continued to serve the nation with integrity, dedication and uncommon patriotism.