The Supreme Court is set to give full reasons for dismissing the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari's victory in the February 23 presidential election.

On October 30, 2019, the apex court dismissed the appeal in a summary judgement, saying it would give the reasons for its decision on a date to be later announced.

In the summary judgement, a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, had affirmed President Muhammad Buhari’s victory.

According to Punch, the court’s registrar, Ibrahim Gold signed a notice which was electronically sent to lawyers representing parties to the appeal on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, indicating that the Supreme Court would give its full reasons for its October 30 judgement on Friday, November 15, 2019.

The notice read, “TAKE NOTICE that the REASONS FOR THE JUDGEMENT delivered on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the above named Appeal will be listed before the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9.00am.

“AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the Supreme Court Rules, this Notice is deemed sufficiently served on you if it is delivered on your telephone.”