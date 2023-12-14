ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday

Nurudeen Shotayo

The apex court will rule on the appeal seeking to compel the Federal Government to release the IPOB leader.

Proscribed leader of IPOV, Nnamdi Kanu flanked by his lawyers. [Channels TV]
Proscribed leader of IPOV, Nnamdi Kanu flanked by his lawyers. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun in October fixed the date to deliver judgement on the appeal seeking to compel the Federal Government to free Kanu.

This was after counsel for both the Federal Government and the detained IPOB leader adopted their final briefs of argument.

Kanu's team of lawyers, led by Kanu Agabi, presented his appeal to the Supreme Court panel through Mike Ozekhome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozekhome prayed the court to order the immediate release of his client from detention and equally award hefty and punitive costs against the Federal Government.

For his part, counsel to the government, Tijani Gazzali, urged the apex court to uphold the amended brief he filed on May 3, 2023.

Gazzali prayed the court to set aside the Court of Appeal's judgement, which ordered Kanu's release, and order the resumption of his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges bordering on terrorism.

He further urged the apex court to dismiss Kanu’s cross-appeal.

Recall the Court of Appeal, on October 13, 2022, delivered a judgement ordering the Federal Government to release the IPOB leader from detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court held that he was abducted, ill-treated, and illegally repatriated from Kenya to answer to terrorism and treason charges in Nigeria.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday

Degree alone shouldn't guarantee job for Nigerian graduates - JAMB Registrar

Degree alone shouldn't guarantee job for Nigerian graduates - JAMB Registrar

Tinubu blames lack of data for Nigeria's slow growth

Tinubu blames lack of data for Nigeria's slow growth

Alex Otti choice of Abia masses - INEC staff association

Alex Otti choice of Abia masses - INEC staff association

Ex-Vice President begs Tinubu to compensate Kaduna drone strike victims

Ex-Vice President begs Tinubu to compensate Kaduna drone strike victims

Inflation, exchange rates to decline in 2024, CBN assures Nigerians

Inflation, exchange rates to decline in 2024, CBN assures Nigerians

We’re transforming Nigeria with National Assembly support - Tinubu

We’re transforming Nigeria with National Assembly support - Tinubu

APC considering impeachment proceedings against Fubara - Chairman

APC considering impeachment proceedings against Fubara - Chairman

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hoodlums shoot and injure 3 NDLEA operatives in Edo State [Vanguard News]

Hoodlums shoot and injure 3 NDLEA operatives in Edo State

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu [Punch]

Sokoto Govt to buy ₦1.1bn vehicles for governor’s office

Chief Frank Kokori [Punch News]

Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO)[SolaceBase]

KEDCO set to upgrade pre-payment meters at franchise areas