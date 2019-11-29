After spending 20 years on the throne as the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adebayo-Adegbola, has been sacked by the Supreme Court.

The monarch was dethroned on Friday, November 29, 2019, by a five-man panel of the apex court led by Muhammad Dattijo.

The traditional ruler, who was installed in 1998 was dragged to court by the Laribikusi ruling house of Eruwa over the process of his ascendancy.

In 2011, an Ibadan high court judge had reportedly ordered the dethronement of the monarch on the ground that the process through which he emerged as the traditional ruler of Eruwa was null and void.

According to Punch, the court held that Adegbola was not a member of the ruling house, whose turn it was to produce Bolanle Olaniyan as successor to the previous Eleruwa, who died in 1994.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, the monarch filed an appeal before an Ibadan division of the appeal court, but the appeal was dismissed by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensan.

However, on Friday, the Supreme Court panel unanimously held that Oba Adegbola’s appeal lacked merit and substance.

The judge who read the lead judgment, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, said the authorities cited by the plaintiffs/appellants, in their appeal had no bearing on their case, Punch reports.

“The appeal has no merit and it is hereby dismissed,” she said.