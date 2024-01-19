Muslims in Plateau hold thanksgiving prayers over Mutfwang’s Supreme Court victory

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Supreme Court had on Jan. 12, reversed the Appeal Court judgment that nullified the election of Mutfwang.

NAN also reports that it has been a week of celebration in all nooks and crannies of the state, as people gather in their numbers to rejoice over the governor’s victory.

The thanksgiving prayers were led by the Chief Imam of the Mosque, Sheikh Lawal Adam.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the thanksgiving prayer, Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Lawandi Datti, said that it was natural for the people to return to God, who gave them victory.

Datti said that Mutfwang was the popular choice of Plateau, and God ensured that the mandate was not stolen.

The commissioner assured the people of good governance now that the legal distractions had been dispensed with.

“At first, we prayed for his success at the Supreme Court, and today we are gathered here to thank God for the victory he gave us.

“The governor is a youth-friendly governor, and I am a good example. It is an indication that his excellency will carry the youths along.

“I want to assure the peace-loving people of Plateau, and the youths in particular, that this government is ours.

“Mutfwang has promised to work with the youths, and he will keep his promise,” he stated.

Plateau Commissioner for Secondary Education, Alhaji Mohammed Nyalun, said that the prayer was also for peaceful coexistence in the state.

Nyalun stated that the Mutfwang-led administration already had a blueprint for education; and solicited full cooperation from the people, to enable the governor to achieve the set goals.

“Our aim is to improve the quality of education for the Plateau child, irrespective of religion or any background.

“The governor has demonstrated this in the ongoing construction and rehabilitation of secondary schools,” he added.

On his part, Alhaji Hamisu Anani, Chairman, Wase Local Government Area (LGA), also re-echoed Nyalun’s assurance that the Mutfwang administration came on board with a ready blueprint.

Anani, who is the Plateau Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), said what was needed was the cooperation and support of Plateau citizens, to enable them to see what was good for them.