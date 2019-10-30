Following Supreme Court Judgement on the petition challenging President Muhamadu Buhari's victory in the 2019 presidential election, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus has urged Nigerians to leave it to God to judge.

Secondus said the Supreme Court has dismissed petition but God is the ultimate judge.

The opposition party Chairman added that Nigeria is in such an untidy state that only God can bail her out.

Secondus said this in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi while reacting to the apex court ruling.

He urged Nigerians to continue praying to God over the state of affairs in the country.

The PDP Chairman also commended Nigerians for their commitment and support to the party and to democracy, saying their commitment to democracy and its tenets, “despite inhibiting factors,” is commendable.

He said, “We thank you for your support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy.

“Nigerians know that you voted PDP, even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019.

“International community knows you voted for PDP. If Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God, the ultimate Judge.”

Secondus also commended Nigerian journalists for their commitment to democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

He also urged them not to relent in making politicians accountable to the people.

Atiku rejects Supreme Court Judgement

Meanwhile, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has rejected Supreme Court ruling.

Supreme Court has dismissed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar's petition challenging President Muhammadu Buhari's victory in the 2019, presidential election. (Punch) AFP

The former Vice President said, the Nigerian Judiciary has been sabotaged “like every estate of our realm”.

He said, “The Nigerian judiciary, just like every estate of our realm, has been sabotaged and undermined by an overreaching and dictatorial cabal, who have undone almost all the democratic progress the Peoples Democratic Party and its administrations nurtured for sixteen years, up until 2015.

“Can Nigeria continue like this? Recently, former United States Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, averred that Nigeria had rolled back the democratic gains she made in 2015. When democracy is rolled back, the economy, the society and the judiciary will not be far behind.

“Today, the nail has been put on the coffin and the gains we collectively made since 1999 are evaporating, and a requiem is at hand.”

Atiku maintained that a democracy should constitute a strong judiciary, a free press and an impartial electoral umpire, adding that “Nigeria has none of those three elements as at today.”