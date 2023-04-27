The sports category has moved to a new website.
Supreme Court issues new order on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Ima Elijah

Supreme Court judges ordered all parties involved to file every process incidental to the appeal within a specified timeline given to parties.

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
The apex court has adjourned the appeal hearing for Kanu's case to May 11, 2023. Kanu, the detained leader of the IPOB, is facing charges in court.

Ejiofor, in a statement he personally signed, said the Supreme Court judges ordered all parties involved to file every process incidental to the appeal within a specified timeline given to parties.

Ejiofor's statement reads, "Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's case was the first to be mentioned on the cause list at the Supreme Court today, and as usual, our erudite Lead Counsel - Prof. Mike Ozekhome was hands-on to deliver the argument on behalf of our defence team."

He continued, "All pending applications capable of affecting the expeditious hearing of the Appeal were disposed of today. His Lordships proceeded to grant only two weeks adjournment for the hearing of the substantive appeal.

"Parties were directed to ensure that every process incidental to the appeal is filed within a specified timeline given to parties, and the appeal was consequently adjourned to the 11th day of May 2023 for Hearing.

"We shall keep Ezigbo UmuChineke abreast of every development as we progress. Thank you all and remain blessed. We move!"

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

