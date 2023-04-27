Supreme Court issues new order on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

The apex court has adjourned the appeal hearing for Kanu's case to May 11, 2023. Kanu, the detained leader of the IPOB, is facing charges in court.

Ejiofor, in a statement he personally signed, said the Supreme Court judges ordered all parties involved to file every process incidental to the appeal within a specified timeline given to parties.

Ejiofor's statement reads, "Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's case was the first to be mentioned on the cause list at the Supreme Court today, and as usual, our erudite Lead Counsel - Prof. Mike Ozekhome was hands-on to deliver the argument on behalf of our defence team."

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, "All pending applications capable of affecting the expeditious hearing of the Appeal were disposed of today. His Lordships proceeded to grant only two weeks adjournment for the hearing of the substantive appeal.

"Parties were directed to ensure that every process incidental to the appeal is filed within a specified timeline given to parties, and the appeal was consequently adjourned to the 11th day of May 2023 for Hearing.