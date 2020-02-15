The Supreme Court will hear the application filed by Emeka Ihedioha and David Lyon over their dismissal by the court on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

On January 14, 2020, the apex court sacked the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Ihedioha as governor of Imo state and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

Imo state ex-governor Emeka Ihedioha wants Supreme Court to review its judgement on the state's gubernatorial election. [This Day]

Barely a month after, the court again nullified the election of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Lyon as Governor-elect in Bayelsa state on the ground that his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eriemienyo presented fake certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The two candidates have, however, appealed the judgement by the Supreme Court.

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Bayelsa David Lyon. [Twitter/@APCBayelsa]

While confirming the court’s readiness to hear the cases on Tuesday, Festus Akande, spokesman of the Supreme Court in a chat with TheCable on Saturday, February 15, 2020, disclosed that the appeal of Baysela will also be held that day.

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate in Bayelsa, Douye Diri has since been sworn in as governor of the state.

Diri was sworn in by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Kate on Friday, February 14, 2020.