Supreme Court fixes Monday to hear Atiku's appeal against Tinubu

After coming second in the February 25 poll, the PDP candidate approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to challenge the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Tinubu winner.

Besides claiming to have scored the highest lawful votes, the former Vice President argued that the President shouldn't have been returned elected because he failed to reach the 25% threshold in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, in a ruling on September 6, the tribunal nullified all the pleas put forward in Atiku's petition and affirmed Tinubu's victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dissatisfied with the tribunal judgement, the PDP candidate approached the apex court, where he filed a 35-ground notice of appeal, stating that the lower court “committed a grave error.”

The notice of appeal filed by his lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the whole findings and conclusions of the PEPT on the grounds that they didn't reflect the true picture of his petition.

In a notice by the apex court Registrar, Zainab Garba, on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the court stated that Atiku’s appeal had been listed for hearing this coming Monday.

”Take notice that the above appeal/motion will be listed for hearing before the Supreme Court of Nigeria sitting at Abuja on Monday, October 23, 2023.