Supreme Court fixes Monday to hear Atiku's appeal against Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku had filed an appeal against Tinubu at the apex court to challenge the tribunal’s judgement, which affirmed the latter’s victory.

After coming second in the February 25 poll, the PDP candidate approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to challenge the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Tinubu winner.

Besides claiming to have scored the highest lawful votes, the former Vice President argued that the President shouldn't have been returned elected because he failed to reach the 25% threshold in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

However, in a ruling on September 6, the tribunal nullified all the pleas put forward in Atiku's petition and affirmed Tinubu's victory.

Dissatisfied with the tribunal judgement, the PDP candidate approached the apex court, where he filed a 35-ground notice of appeal, stating that the lower court “committed a grave error.”

The notice of appeal filed by his lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the whole findings and conclusions of the PEPT on the grounds that they didn't reflect the true picture of his petition.

In a notice by the apex court Registrar, Zainab Garba, on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the court stated that Atiku’s appeal had been listed for hearing this coming Monday.

”Take notice that the above appeal/motion will be listed for hearing before the Supreme Court of Nigeria sitting at Abuja on Monday, October 23, 2023.

“And further take notice that in accordance with Order 2 Rule 1(2) of the Supreme Court Rules 1985, as amended, this NOTICE is deemed sufficiently served on you if it is left at your address of service or sent by registered post and since the date of service by post is material, Section 26 of the Interpretation Act, 1964 shall apρly,” the notice read.

Nurudeen Shotayo
