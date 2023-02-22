ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes

Bayo Wahab

In March, the court will make a judgement on the redesigned naira notes.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)
The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The governors had recently dragged the Federal Government to the apex court to challenge the implementation of the naira redesign.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes

BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes

I’m not sure Nigerians are ready for Igbo presidency  — Orji Kalu

I’m not sure Nigerians are ready for Igbo presidency  — Orji Kalu

Rivers PDP guber candidate pledges inclusive governance

Rivers PDP guber candidate pledges inclusive governance

INEC distributes sensitive materials in C/River

INEC distributes sensitive materials in C/River

BREAKING: We never endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu – SDP

BREAKING: We never endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu – SDP

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

2023 Elections: Army deploys personnel for Operation Safe Conduct’ in Adamawa

2023 Elections: Army deploys personnel for Operation Safe Conduct’ in Adamawa

Flood: FG begins second phase dredging of Asa River project

Flood: FG begins second phase dredging of Asa River project

Vote for Tinubu, don’t waste your vote – Abia APC governorship candidate charges

Vote for Tinubu, don’t waste your vote – Abia APC governorship candidate charges

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes