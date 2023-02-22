ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes
In March, the court will make a judgement on the redesigned naira notes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The governors had recently dragged the Federal Government to the apex court to challenge the implementation of the naira redesign.
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
BREAKING: Supreme Court fixes March 3 for judgement on redesigned naira notes
I’m not sure Nigerians are ready for Igbo presidency — Orji Kalu
Rivers PDP guber candidate pledges inclusive governance
INEC distributes sensitive materials in C/River
BREAKING: We never endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu – SDP
Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu
2023 Elections: Army deploys personnel for Operation Safe Conduct’ in Adamawa
Flood: FG begins second phase dredging of Asa River project
Vote for Tinubu, don’t waste your vote – Abia APC governorship candidate charges
ADVERTISEMENT