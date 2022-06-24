RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Supreme court dismisses Buhari’s suit against National Assembly

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The court held that Buhari had no power under any law to dictate to the National Assembly on law making.

Electoral Act: Supreme Court dismisses Buhari’s suit against National Assembly
Electoral Act: Supreme Court dismisses Buhari’s suit against National Assembly

The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit brought against the National Assembly challenging the legality of the controversial section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Recommended articles

The Apex Court held that Buhari, having assented to the Electoral Bill on February 25, 2022, has no power to turn around to challenge the legality of the Electoral Act.

In a judgment prepared and just delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, the action of Buhari in instituting the case was declared as a gross abuse of court.

The Apex Court said that the President by the suit sought to approbate and reprobate at the same time and that such must not be allowed.

Besides, the court held that Buhari had no power under any law to dictate to the National Assembly on law making.

The unanimous verdict held that Buhari having participated in the making of the Electoral Act by his assent, lacked Constitutional Powers to come up to challenge same.

More to come…

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Organ harvesting: Peter Obi prays for the Ekweremadu family

Organ harvesting: Peter Obi prays for the Ekweremadu family

Supreme court dismisses Buhari’s suit against National Assembly

Supreme court dismisses Buhari’s suit against National Assembly

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu & wife risk life imprisonment under UK law

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu & wife risk life imprisonment under UK law

PVC: Bala Mohammed declares Monday work free day

PVC: Bala Mohammed declares Monday work free day

APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan

APC chairman, Adamu warns Machina over senatorial ticket tussle with Lawan

Organ harvesting: Dino Melaye defends Ekweremadu and wife

Organ harvesting: Dino Melaye defends Ekweremadu and wife

23 million Nigerian children receive chemo-prevention against malaria

23 million Nigerian children receive chemo-prevention against malaria

2023: Sen. Ogba names Osi as Ebonyi gubernatorial running mate

2023: Sen. Ogba names Osi as Ebonyi gubernatorial running mate

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

UK police detain Ekweremadu, wife over ‘child organ harvesting plot’. (Metro)

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil