The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Supreme Court delivers 272 judgments in legal year so far – CJN

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Supreme Court is on Easter and Eid-el- Fitr vacation and would resume later this month.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)

Recommended articles

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, made this known in a statement while felicitating with Nigerian Christian and Muslim faithful over this year’s Easter cerebration and the witnessing of the ongoing Ramadan fast respectively.

The CJN noted that the judgments were from the normal civil, criminal and election related Appeals.

He counselled both Christians and Muslims to use the two occasions to pray fervently for peace and tranquility to continue to prevail in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is with gratitude to Almighty Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful, the most benevolent for His grace at this season when both Christians and Muslims all over the globe are fasting and calling on Almighty God for protection and blessings that I express my greetings to all.

“I am using this opportunity to thank my brother Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and our supporting staff for their unalloyed cooperation since the beginning of the current legal year of the 2022/2023 which started in mid-September, 2022.

“I want to specifically appreciate and acknowledge my brother Justices who have delivered 272 judgments in the normal civil, criminal and election related Appeals under immense pressure.

“We appreciate, adore and give glory to Almighty God who has continued to keep us all in good health.

“I wish the Christian faithful a joyous Easter and the Muslim Ummah a rewarding Ramadan and happy Eid- el- Fitr.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court is on Easter and Eid-el- Fitr vacation and would resume later this month.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We didn't stop believing in you - Tinubu tells Adesanya

We didn't stop believing in you - Tinubu tells Adesanya

NDLEA seizes 648,050 pills of opioids in 3 states

NDLEA seizes 648,050 pills of opioids in 3 states

Our families are hungry due to low passengers’ turnout- Commercial drivers

Our families are hungry due to low passengers’ turnout- Commercial drivers

NDLEA arrests Surinamese man with 9.9kg cocaine concealed in condoms

NDLEA arrests Surinamese man with 9.9kg cocaine concealed in condoms

JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME

JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME

Supreme Court delivers 272 judgments in legal year so far – CJN

Supreme Court delivers 272 judgments in legal year so far – CJN

Former Minister of Justice, Bola Ajibola dies at 89

Former Minister of Justice, Bola Ajibola dies at 89

Obi laments fresh killings in Benue, abduction of 80 in Zamfara

Obi laments fresh killings in Benue, abduction of 80 in Zamfara

Pray for peace, success of Tinubu’s inauguration, CYMS DG urges Christians

Pray for peace, success of Tinubu’s inauguration, CYMS DG urges Christians

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Nigerian-medical-doctor [Daily Post]

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading