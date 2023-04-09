Supreme Court delivers 272 judgments in legal year so far – CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, made this known in a statement while felicitating with Nigerian Christian and Muslim faithful over this year’s Easter cerebration and the witnessing of the ongoing Ramadan fast respectively.

The CJN noted that the judgments were from the normal civil, criminal and election related Appeals.

He counselled both Christians and Muslims to use the two occasions to pray fervently for peace and tranquility to continue to prevail in the country.

“It is with gratitude to Almighty Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful, the most benevolent for His grace at this season when both Christians and Muslims all over the globe are fasting and calling on Almighty God for protection and blessings that I express my greetings to all.

“I am using this opportunity to thank my brother Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and our supporting staff for their unalloyed cooperation since the beginning of the current legal year of the 2022/2023 which started in mid-September, 2022.

“I want to specifically appreciate and acknowledge my brother Justices who have delivered 272 judgments in the normal civil, criminal and election related Appeals under immense pressure.

“We appreciate, adore and give glory to Almighty God who has continued to keep us all in good health.

“I wish the Christian faithful a joyous Easter and the Muslim Ummah a rewarding Ramadan and happy Eid- el- Fitr.”

