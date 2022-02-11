RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Supreme Court declares Executive Order 10 unlawful

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The court said that the president exceeded his constitutional powers in issuing the EO10.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)
The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

The Supreme Court has declared the Executive Order 10 on the funding of State Judiciary and Legislature as unlawful and unconstitutional.

Recommended articles

The majority of a seven-member panel of the court on Friday, February 11, 2022, agreed that President Muhammadu Buhari exceeded his constitutional powers in issuing the EO10.

Six out of the seven members of the panel voided and set aside the Executive Order 10 (EO10) issued by the president.

The court also dismissed the N66 billion suit filed by the state governors against the Federal Government.

President Buhari had in May 2020, issued the EO10 for the enforcement of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court declares Executive Order 10 unlawful

Supreme Court declares Executive Order 10 unlawful

Femi Adesina says some governors use Buhari as shield for poor performance

Femi Adesina says some governors use Buhari as shield for poor performance

Gov. Ugwuanyi revived my political career - Sen. Nnamani

Gov. Ugwuanyi revived my political career - Sen. Nnamani

Anti-party activities: Kano State PDP reaffirms suspension of Sen. Hayatu-Gwarzo

Anti-party activities: Kano State PDP reaffirms suspension of Sen. Hayatu-Gwarzo

Uganda must pay $325m to DR Congo - UN court

Uganda must pay $325m to DR Congo - UN court

2023: Abia APC crisis resolved as Nwankpa hands over to Obioma

2023: Abia APC crisis resolved as Nwankpa hands over to Obioma

Gov Zulum says 30,000 terrorists have surrendered to military

Gov Zulum says 30,000 terrorists have surrendered to military

APC screens Oyetola, 2 others for Osun governorship

APC screens Oyetola, 2 others for Osun governorship

Nigeria's fire emergencies response time now within 7 mins - Aregbesola

Nigeria's fire emergencies response time now within 7 mins - Aregbesola

Trending

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]

ASUU set to begin indefinite strike, says it's tired of fruitless meetings with FG

A cartoon depicting the strike action by ASUU (National Daily)

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)