The Supreme Court has declared the Executive Order 10 on the funding of State Judiciary and Legislature as unlawful and unconstitutional.
Supreme Court declares Executive Order 10 unlawful
The court said that the president exceeded his constitutional powers in issuing the EO10.
The majority of a seven-member panel of the court on Friday, February 11, 2022, agreed that President Muhammadu Buhari exceeded his constitutional powers in issuing the EO10.
Six out of the seven members of the panel voided and set aside the Executive Order 10 (EO10) issued by the president.
The court also dismissed the N66 billion suit filed by the state governors against the Federal Government.
President Buhari had in May 2020, issued the EO10 for the enforcement of financial autonomy for state legislature and judiciary.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng