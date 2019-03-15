On Friday, March 15, 2019, a five-man panel comprising of justices from the apex court backed a verdict given by Justice Mojisola Olaterogun of the Federal High Court in Lagos in the year 2017.

Justice Olaterogun had ordered a temporary forfeiture of the amount and gave room for an appeal on the case. This took Jonathan to the Court of Appeal in Lagos who also supported the interim forfeiture of the sum of N2.4 billion to the federal government.

According to Sahara Reporters, ruling in favour of the FG in the decision reached today was a joint one by the panel.

A week earlier, another five-man panel had supported the seizure of $8.4million linked to Patience Jonathan by the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).