Supreme Court asserts election of Agba Kefas as Taraba governor
The court dismissed the appeal of NNPP for filing incomplete record of appeal.
Recommended articles
Delivering judgment, Justice Lawal Garba dismissed the appeal by the NNPP and its governorship candidate, Yahaya Sani for filing incomplete record of appeal.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
NNPP has no capacity to win in Lagos, maybe in future – NNPP Founder
Gov Makinde announces donation platform for Ibadan explosion victims
Nigerian military issues warning to CAN chairman amid tensions in Plateau
Supreme Court upholds election of Ahmed Aliyu as Sokoto State governor
Obiano to be first Anambra governor facing corruption charges - Uzodike expresses sadness
Supreme Court asserts election of Agba Kefas as Taraba governor
10 things every Nigerian should know about Miyetti Allah
Supreme Court affirms election of Simi Fubara as Rivers governor
Tinubu has no plan to relocate Federal Capital to Lagos - Presidency says amidst rumours
Pulse Sports
He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star
AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star
AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast
AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau
AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return
They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners
ADVERTISEMENT