Supreme Court affirms election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi governor

News Agency Of Nigeria
Dr Nasir Idris (PUNCH)
The court dismissed the appeal by the PDP against the governor for lacking merit.

Delivering judgment, Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, dismissed the appeal by the PDP against the governor dismissed for lacking merit.

