The court dismissed the appeal by the PDP against the governor for lacking merit.
Supreme Court affirms election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi governor
Recommended articles
The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Gov Nasir Idris as Kebbi governor.
Delivering judgment, Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, dismissed the appeal by the PDP against the governor dismissed for lacking merit.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
106 fathers abandoned their children in 2023 in Gombe - NHRC
High Court to begin Emefiele’s trial on February 12
Supreme Court affirms election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi governor
Supreme Court affirms Dapo Abiodun as duly elected governor of Ogun
APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Gov Uba Sani’s victory
Supreme Court affirms Abdullahi Sule as governor of Nasarawa State
Jigawa Govt suspends Covid-19 coordinator, 27 desk officers over alleged misappropriation
Katsina Govt partners SMEDAN to boost MSMEs in the state
Youth group says Soludo’s treatment of traditional institution is dictatorial, anti-democratic
Pulse Sports
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London
AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash
AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast
AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw
ADVERTISEMENT