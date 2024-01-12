Supreme Court affirms election of Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

The appeal filed by Mutfwang, sought of to restore his mandate to lead the state was allowed and the judgment of the Court of Appeal set aside. Justice Emmanuel Agim who delivered the judgment held that the appeal by the governor had merit.

NAN reports that the appeal court had in a unanimous decision in November ruled that Muftwang was not sponsored by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The court held that Nentawe Yilwada of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the 18 March 2023 governorship election and therefore upheld his appeal.