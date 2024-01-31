Supreme Court affirms election of Ahmed Aliyu as Sokoto State governor
The court dismissed the appeal by the PDP and its governorship candidate.
Delivering judgment, Justice Tijani Abubakar dismissed the appeal by the PDP and its governorship candidate, Saidu Umar, agreeing with the reasoning of the election tribunal.
