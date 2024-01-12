Supreme Court affirms Bala Mohammed's election as Bauchi governor
The apex court held that the APC candidate and his party failed to prove their case against Bala Mohammed.
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sadique Abubakar, had alleged massive non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the election.
Abubakar had challenged Mohammed’s election in the two lower courts.
In a judgment on Friday, January 12, 2024, the apex court held that the APC candidate and his party failed to prove their case.
