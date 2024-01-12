ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Supreme Court affirms Bala Mohammed's election as Bauchi governor

Bayo Wahab

The apex court held that the APC candidate and his party failed to prove their case against Bala Mohammed.

Governor Bala Mohammed (Signal)
Governor Bala Mohammed (Signal)

Recommended articles

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sadique Abubakar, had alleged massive non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the election.

Abubakar had challenged Mohammed’s election in the two lower courts.

In a judgment on Friday, January 12, 2024, the apex court held that the APC candidate and his party failed to prove their case.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Tinubu approves ₦683 bn intervention fund for public tertiary education

Tinubu approves ₦683 bn intervention fund for public tertiary education

Supreme Court affirms election of Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

Sanwo-Olu wants 'those standing on the fence' to join him in developing Lagos

Sanwo-Olu wants 'those standing on the fence' to join him in developing Lagos

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Francis Nwifuru as Ebonyi governor

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Francis Nwifuru as Ebonyi governor

Men should engage in regular sex to prevent prostate cancer - Health experts

Men should engage in regular sex to prevent prostate cancer - Health experts

Otedola rejoins Dangote on Forbes billionaire list

Otedola rejoins Dangote on Forbes billionaire list

Supreme Court affirms election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

JAMB Registrar commends FG over probe of fake universities and certificates

JAMB Registrar commends FG over probe of fake universities and certificates

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Fubara affirms his resolve to promote workers’ welfare

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening (Guardian)

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week