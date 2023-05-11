Supreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s case until September 14
Prior to the hearing, Kanu’s Special Counsel had urged the Supreme Court to ensure justice in the trial of his client.
The self-determination agitator had on Nov. 3, 2022, filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeal’s verdict stopping his release from the DSS custody.
Kanu appealed against the Oct. 28, 2022 decision of the appellate court, which stayed the execution of its earlier order acquitting him of all charges and directing his release from the custody of the secret police.
