Akinfenwa made the plea on Sunday during a thanksgiving service held at The Cathedral of St. James the Great in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Ajimobi, his wife, Florence, and members of the State Executive Council were at the church for the service on completion of the governor’s tenure.

The cleric said that Ajimobi would only be a great achiever if he supports his successor to succeed in government for the betterment of Oyo State.

“You have done very well. You are APC and the incoming administration is PDP, but the major fact is that we are all indigenes of this state.

“Please do not be far from the incoming administration. You must work for the success of your successor. You will be a great achiever if your successor succeeds,’’ he said.

He said that the governor had in the last eight years enthroned peace and security in the state, noting that such feat must be sustained or improved upon by the incoming administration.

The cleric said that Ajimobi had played his part and gave his best in the transformation of the state, adding that posterity would remember him for doing a lot for the state.

“Whatever has been done in the past has been done. The incoming government should draw a line, pick its priorities and kick the ball rolling.

“Between now and 2023, let us all work together for the success of Makinde, the incoming governor,’’ he said.

Akinfenwa, who commended the governor’s wife for standing by her husband in the eight years of his tenure, said she was “a great mobiliser of the church for state.’’

“Mrs Ajimobi has demonstrated great affection to the poor, downtrodden and the confused in the society.

“She has touched many lives and had consistently for eight years lifted people out of trauma and their needs,’’ he said.

Ajimobi in his response thanked God for the grace and wisdom to serve the state successfully for eight years, saying all he did was with the fear of God.

The governor commended religious bodies in the state for their support and prayers, calling on religious leaders to also participate in politics.

He appreciated his wife for the support and prayers enjoyed from her Women Intercessory Prayer Session, calling on the incoming governor to encourage his wife to sustain it.

Ajimobi called on the incoming governor to sustain the peace and security enjoyed in the state or improve upon it.

“The only way to maintain the security of Oyo State is to be stubborn. When those who cause trouble know you to be a stubborn person, they won’t dare you,’’ he said.