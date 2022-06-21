Igboho in a video released on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in commemoration of the birthday of Francis Olushola Alao, Olugbon Of Orile Igbon, Ogbomosho, said there is no going back on his mission for the actualisation of the Yoruba Nation.

The agitator, who spoke at the palace of the monarch said the claim that he has abandoned the demand for a country to be controlled by the Yorubas in the southwest region of the country is not true.

He also called on Yoruba monarchs to support the agitation.

“I, Sunday Adeyemo and all those who are following me on the issue of Yoruba Nation, there is no going back for us. There are talks around that we have stopped clamouring for Yoruba nation, that is not true, it is an unconfirmed rumour. We want Yoruba Nation, we want to be free from slavery because what God has given us on our land is enough to feed us.

“I want you the Yoruba monarchs to call a meeting, come together, you can see how our people are being killed everywhere, this is not good. Please come together and support us, may you live long. Yoruba Nation, no going back.”

Recall that in July 2021, Igboho was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic for alleged falsification of his passport.