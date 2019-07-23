Sulu-Gambari gave the commendation at the inauguration of a block-making factory for a member of the association in Ilorin under its economic empowerment programme.

The traditional ruler, who was represented at the inauguration by his Personal Assistant, Modibo Sulu-Gambari, noted that the association had done a great deal by liberating youths and women in the area from economic challenges.

He urged the association to focus on its youth empowerment drive by avoiding social vices that could disrupt the progress and stability of the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

Earlier, the association’s President, Alhaji Babatunde Salaudeen, had advised members of the association to remain law-abiding for the socioeconomic development of the community.

Salaudeen, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Mallam Muritala Ottan, advised the youths to be the vanguard for positive change.

He noted that the block-making equipment was financed by IEYDA to ensure self-sustenance for the beneficiary.

IEYDA’s National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Uthman Jagunma, attributed its achievement to philanthropic individuals providing support in cash and kind.

Jagunma urged the beneficiary to make judicious use of the gesture to become an employer of labour.

Responding, the beneficiary, Mallam Okanla Alaya, commended the association’s gesture and promised to use the facility judiciously.