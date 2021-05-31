RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sultan says scrapping NYSC not in interest of Nigeria's unity

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Sultan said that those agitating for the scrapping of the scheme did not mean well for the country.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III ece-auto-gen

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, says agitation for the scrapping of the National Youth Service (NYSC) scheme is not in the interest of Nigeria's unity.

Recommended articles

Abubakar spoke when he hosted some selected members of NYSC Batch A stream 2 Corps members posted to Sokoto state in his palace on Monday in Sokoto.

The Sultan said that those agitating for the scrapping of the scheme did not mean well for the country.

The emir explained that the NYSC scheme was established to foster the nation's unity and strengthen ties among Nigerians.

"I heard there are efforts for the scrapping of the NYSC scheme, I assure you that those behind that struggle do not mean well for this country," Abubakar said.

According to him, the NYSC scheme is the most needed programme in view of the present situation when Nigeria is almost divided along ethnic and religious lines.

He welcomed youth corps members posted to the state, saying that the state was the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

Abubakar urged the youth corps members to consider the state as their second home and explore the opportunities therein.

The paramount ruler, who advised them to respect the customs and traditions of their host communities, urged them to be security conscious as there are security challenges in parts of the state.

"I urge you to be security conscious while staying in Sokoto, you know there are security challenges now all over the world, we have our own share also.

"You should not keep late nights and if you have any challenges contact your district head because they are like your father and guardian," he said.

He gave assurance that there would not be any reprisal because a northerner had been killed in Owerri, Enugu or Aba, saying that another person could not be punished because of what someone did elsewhere.

He said that the two major religions in Nigeria, Christianity and Islam, are against the killing of innocent people, saying life is sacred and no one has the right to kill anybody at will.

He implored leaders to speak up when things were going wrong, saying injustice must also be addressed to calm tension and agitations.

Earlier, Mr Philip Enaberue, Sokoto State NYSC Coordinator, thanked the Sultan for his unflinching support to the scheme in the state.

Enaberue said as it was a tradition and that they were in the palace to pay homage to the Sultan and seek his fatherly advice.

He said that 1,414 youth corps members were undergoing orientation in the state, out of which 714 were males while 700 were females from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Embarrassing moment when Medikal walked off stage whilst performing at 4Syte Awards (Video)

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate daughter as she turns 1

Yoruba nation agitators defy FG, reopen Idiroko border forcefully