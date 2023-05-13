The sports category has moved to a new website.
Sultan of Sokoto, philanthropist, 2 others get honorary doctorate degree

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola, has conferred an honorary doctorate degree to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad, and three others.

Sultan of Sokoto, philanthropist, 2 others get honorary doctorate degree. [NAN]

The three others are Alhaji Muhammad Indimi, a philanthropist; former Gov. Boni Haruna of Adamawa, and Alhaji Dahiru Bobbo, a technocrat.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Tukur, made the disclosure at the university’s 27th convocation ceremony on Saturday.

According to Tukur, the awardees are notable Nigerians that any university will be proud to have.

Tukur congratulated the graduands and lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the bill for the conversion of the university from a specialised institution to a conventional one, in 2021.

“I am excited to report to this gathering that the conventional status of the University has opened new avenues for the institution, the state and the region,” he said.

He said that the university had recorded milestones, including having a faculty of law and recovery of some programmes hitherto denied accreditation, as well as conversion of the Federal Medical Hospital, Yola, to its teaching hospital.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto thanked the university for contributions to the development of education in the country.

He congratulated the graduands and charged them to exhibit good character.

According to him, knowledge without good character is not beneficial.

In his address, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa congratulated MAU for the convocation.

He also congratulated the graduands and praised the awardees for their recognition by the university due to their contributions to humanity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

